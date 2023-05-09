Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Closing His Beverly Hills Restaurant This Week

They say that it’s hard to make it in L.A.—and Jean-Georges Vongerichten may have just learned that lesson.

The lauded chef and restaurateur is closing his Jean-Georges restaurant in Beverly Hills, Eater L.A. reported on Monday. The fine-dining spot inside the Waldorf Astoria hotel will be calling it quits this week, with a new restaurant already slated to take over the space starting May 12.

Vongerichten opened the California outpost of Jean-Georges in June 2017, making it his first restaurant on the West Coast (Jean-Georges the restaurant can also be found in New York City, the Hamptons, and Philadelphia, as well as in a number of international locales). Over the years, he’s established a culinary empire, with a dozen establishments in N.Y.C. alone, including the recent opening of the massive Tin Building in the Seaport. However, he’s no stranger to shutting down restaurants either, with his Mercer Kitchen closing at the end of 2022.

Despite shuttering his namesake restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria, Vongerichten will continue to contribute to the menu at the hotel’s Rooftop by JG bar and lounge. And Jean-Georges will be converted into a new space in just a matter of days: The Waldorf Astoria chef and culinary director Steve Benjamin is gearing up to open Espelette, billed as serving coastal Mediterranean fare with European influences.

Beverly Hills has been a magnate for big name celebrity chefs in recent years in addition to Vongerichten. Massimo Bottura opened atop Gucci’s boutique, Daniel Boulud is slated to expand to Southern California, and Evan Funke just unveiled his multi-story temple to pasta in the tony enclave too. And, of course, the O.G. celeb chef Wolfgang Puck is still holding court at Spago and Cut.

West Coast fans of Vongerichten can still enjoy his fare with a jaunt over to one of his two Las Vegas spots. Otherwise, it’s clear that the chef’s efforts are currently focused on the East Coast and abroad.