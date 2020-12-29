Jean-Georges Launches Special Prix Fixe Menus for Your Home New Year’s Eve Feast

There’s no question that New Year’s Eve will look a little different this year. And while your regular soirée is likely off the cards, you can still ring in 2021 with a decadent meal at home thanks to Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The French-American culinary titan’s New York outposts are offering special prix fixe menus to be devoured in the comfort of your own abode this NYE.

The participating venues each offer something unique, and the menus are set at slightly different price points. The one thing they do have in common, however, is that they all spotlight the freshest seasonal ingredients and luxe delicacies, such as caviar and black truffle.

Our pick of the bunch is the five-course feast by Nougatine. While it is the more casual sister of Jean-Georges namesake two-Michelin-star restaurant, Nougatine presents thoughtfully crafted dishes blending French, American and Asian cuisines. Priced at $238 per person, the NYE package includes tuna tartare with osetra caviar, mozzarella ravioli with black truffle, Maine lobster with even more truffle, wagyu beef and a rich chocolate dessert to top it all off.

Revelers may also opt for a caviar and Champagne spread prepared by The Fulton ($129 per person) or tuck into a prix fixe by the West Village’s Perry Street ($148 per person). The other participating restaurants include The Inn at Pound Ridge, JoJo Restaurant and The Mercer Kitchen, which are all offering NYE packages for $148 per person.

What’s more, party animals can choose to customize each menu to include a bottle of bubbly, say the Bisol Jeio Prosecco ($76), or a hand-crafted Negroni or Manhattan from Dante NYC for $32 a pop. The Manhattan bar was named the World’s Best in 2019 and scored runner up this year. Suffice it to say, the bartenders there know how to make a mean cocktail worthy of NYE.

Jean-Georges’s New Year’s Eve packages are available to preorder now on Tock and are also available on Caviar and Grubhub on New Year’s Day if you leave things till the last minute.