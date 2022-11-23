The Chef Duo Behind Beloved NYC Restaurant King Just Opened a Pasta Spot in Rockefeller Center

The new restaurant openings at Rockefeller Center are continuing apace, this time with a spot from the team behind the beloved King in Soho.

At Jupiter, chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer are turning their eye toward a dish they’ve always loved but haven’t had the chance to make in large quantities at King: pasta.

“We’re zooming in on something we really respond to and expanding it,” de Boer told Eater NY. “This is how we like to eat.”

Bruschetta with crab and puntarelle Marcus Nilsson

On a menu meant to be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner, pasta is the real highlight. But before tucking in to alphabet pasta in broth or tagliarini with chicken livers, a selection of small plates might first visit your table. Fried zucchini and artichokes retain lightness, while a selection of meats (bresaola, prosciutto, finocchiona and coppa) come served with giardiniera. Classics like bruschetta have a Jupiter twist: Here, it’s toast with crab, puntarelle and aioli.

The pasta, of course, is plentiful. The opening menu makes the most of fall and winter produce, with paper-thin pansotti filled with pumpkin, dressed with marjoram butter and Parmesan. Slow-cooked meats feature heavily as well, in a paccheri with pork and agnoli stuffed with rabbit. The risotto di mare is a real showstopper, with a broth made from Prosecco and saffron, topped with a whole langoustine, squid, scallops and clams. Only two mains grace the menu: a grilled dorado and a chargrilled 32-ounce porterhouse for two.

Paccheri with slow-cooked pork shoulder Marcus Nilsson

The chefs’ partner Annie Shi has taken the lead as the beverage director, curating an all-Italian by-the-glass list and a 400-bottle wine list emphasizing the new generation of Italian winemakers. Cocktails highlight Italian liqueurs, but all drinks can be made zero-proof as well (and vice versa, with spirits added to low-alcohol options). It’s a seamless beverage menu meant to be enjoyed throughout the day.

Jupiter joins a whole host of restaurants that have opened at Rockefeller Center in recent months, including Le Rock from the Frenchette team and Naro from the Atomix team. But Jupiter’s positioning at the edge of the ice-skating rink makes it a particularly fun spot to post up this season, watching skaters pass by with a festive spritz or dessert cocktail in hand, a warm plate of pasta the only companion you really need.

