Robb Recommends: Kvarøy Arctic’s Fresh Salmon Is Both Delicious and Sustainably Raised

At a time when you can have everything from hatching eggs to a new Mercedes delivered to your front door, why not exquisitely rich and buttery salmon, perfect for a pan sear or curing your own lox? In which case, allow us to introduce Kvarøy Arctic. When the third-generation Norwegian business began exporting to America this year, it looked to assure customers of the provenance of its fish, raised in the pristine waters along the Arctic Circle. To do so, the company uses blockchain technology to create an unchangeable digital record of the salmon’s journey from the company’s aquaculture farm all the way to market. With a recent Oceana study on fraud finding that one in five fish sold in the US is mislabeled, it provides peace of mind you’re getting the very best—and best-tasting—sustainably raised fish. $121 for a whole, cleaned and gutted salmon, available at Fulton Fish Market.

