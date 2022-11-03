Eric Ripert and Ruth Reichl Are Hosting a Dinner to Celebrate Le Bernardin’s 50th Anniversary—and You Can Go

One of New York City’s most legendary restaurants is going big for its 50th anniversary bash.

The Michelin three-star Le Bernardin will be throwing a celebratory dinner on November 9, with tickets running $1,000 per person. The event is being hosted by chef Éric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze, in partnership with American Express/Resy.

Over the course of the evening, you’ll enjoy a Champagne reception where you can mingle with Ripert and your fellow guests. A six-course tasting menu will follow, with diners mixing at two long tables in the Le Bernardin Privé space. The menu will highlight some of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes, such as thinly pounded yellowfin tuna, and wine director Aldo Sohm will be curating an optional wine pairing, for those who wish to imbibe.

Thinly pounded yellowfin tuna Shimon & Tammar

After dinner, Ripert will be in conversation with the former New York Times critic Ruth Reichl, who gave Le Bernardin its first four-star review in 1986. Guests will leave with a special gift to commemorate the evening, and 10 percent of all ticket sales will go to City Harvest, an organization that helps feed hungry New Yorkers.

First opened in 1972 in Paris, Le Bernardin was a small restaurant run by Le Coze and her brother Gilbert. That location expanded in 1981 and received two Michelin stars in 1982. The New York outpost opened in 1986, when just three months later Reichl awarded it four stars in the newspaper of record.

Ripert worked with Gilbert for a few years before Gilbert died in 1994, and he helped maintain the restaurant’s cream-of-the-crop status after his death, alongside Maguy. The restaurant is wildly influential for how seafood is served in America, with Ripert’s creativity and precise technique changing the dining landscape. Thus, the restaurant held its three Michelin stars since the tire company launched its New York guide in 2005, and remains highly regarded by critics and discerning diners alike.

The 50-year anniversary dinner is encouraging guests to “dress to celebrate”—and that seems like a résumé well worth fancying up for.