The Culinary World Mourns the Passing of Leah Chase, Legendary Restaurateur and Civil Rights Icon

In the world of restaurants it’s so easy to get caught up in just focusing on food and spending endless time on the craft of the chef. But there are restaurants that have a larger purpose, where they don’t just have great food, but they become gathering places in a community, and eventually a pillar in a city. That is the legacy of the New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase’s, and its matriarch Leah Chase, who died this past weekend at the age of 96.

The Chase family announced the passing, writing in a statement, “Her daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together. One of her most prized contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity.”

Known as the queen of Creole cooking, Chase served as the executive chef up until her passing. She started the restaurant with her husband Edgar Dooky Chase in 1941. At a time when New Orleans’ fine dining icons like Galatoires and Antoine’s excluded black diners, they built an inclusive bastion of upscale dining. “In these desegregated times it’s hard to imagine what it meant for Leah Chase to try to create a fancy restaurant for black people,” author and New Orleans native Lolis Eric Elie told The New York Times.

The restaurant became a gathering place for Freedom Riders and the NAACP during the civil rights movement. And over the years, the Chases served activists, politicians and celebrities alike. Thurgood Marshall once called Robert F. Kennedy from the restaurant’s phone line; she appeared in Beyonce’s Lemonade; she once stopped then Senator Barack Obama from committing the culinary sin of adding hot sauce to her gumbo; Ray Charles changed the lyrics to a song to mention Dooky Chase’s; she hosted President George W. Bush two years after Katrina shut down her restaurant; we named it among the 30 most influential restaurants of the last 30 years; and in 2016 she was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the James Beard Foundation.

At the announcement of her passing leaders in the world of food took to social media to express what Leah Chase meant the world of food, New Orleans and America.

Mashama Bailey, Chef

Chef Leah Chase, civil rights activist and legendary 'Queen of Creole Cuisine,' dies at age 96https://t.co/bmRFA3Oayt Thanks to People like her, we become a better Nation! At ⁦@WCKitchen⁩ we will pay respect to your legacy of Feeding and healing one meal at the time! — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 2, 2019

Ruth Reichl, Writer

Leah Chase was one of my heroines; her passing leaves a huge hole in the world. I've alway loved this piece Lolis Elie wrote about her for Gourmet:https://t.co/kM9AQrm7dk — ruthreichl (@ruthreichl) June 2, 2019

Tanya Holland, Chef

Wendell Pierce, Actor

Ms. Leah Chase, Queen of Creole Cuisine RIP. A Restauranteur, Civil Rights Leader, and World Renowned Chef. Her restaurant Dooky Chase is where the Civil Rights Movement strategy was continuously coordinated. The destination of the Freedom Riders, Creation of SCLC. American Icon pic.twitter.com/7u27IFs5yC — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 2, 2019

Michael Twitty, Award-Winning Food Historian

She nourished The Civil Rights Revolution. She fed men&women who never came back. She got to see America from Jim Crow to it's death to Katrina to Obama and beyond. What an awesome, incredible enviable journey afforded the absolute Queen of Creole food. — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 2, 2019

Padma Lakshmi, Host of Top Chef

LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans

Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019

Nina Compton, Chef

Edouardo Jordan, Chef

