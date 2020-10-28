Made-In’s New Copper Cookware Set Brings Professional-Grade Cooking Tools to Your Kitchen

Professional kitchens around the world are stocked to the brim with copper cookware. Why? Because the metal’s durability and heat sensitivity are unparalleled. Now, Made-In is launching a collection forged from the same handsome metal so you can enjoy its benefits at home.

This marks the premium brand’s first foray into copper cookware (its stainless steel pots and pans are favorites of chefs in the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants) and its offering is a well-edited lineup of workhorses: a 1.5 qt saucepan, a 4.5 qt rondeau and a 5 qt saucier. All of the pieces are crafted in France according to standards set by the country’s well-known culinary tradition—but the cookware has a few convenient, modern updates sure to be welcomed by any home cook.

Copper has superb heat conductivity meaning it can rapidly heat up and cool down for precision cooking (ideal when you want to get the level of doneness just right). However, it is also somewhat reactive when in contact with food so most classic copper cookware is lined in tin. These pieces swap in more durable (and lower-maintenance) stainless steel. That same steel is used to forge the ergonomic stay-cool handles so they are simple (and painless) to maneuver no matter what the contents.

Every facet was built for performance, and even the types of pans Made-In chose to fashion reflect a certain kind of pragmatism. Though they have simple silhouettes, they are versatile enough to do everything from reducing a rich beef stock to whipping up a creamy Hollandaise to braising tender chicken pieces with fresh herbs and lemon. Plus, all of them come with lids to avoid spatters or effectively steam a given dish. They make a useful addition to any kitchen arsenal, but the trio is also a solid choice if you’re looking to start from scratch as the quality and adaptability of every component will serve you well on a range of culinary adventures.

Made-In’s copper collection launches on November 10th and retails for $1,199.00.