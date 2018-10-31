Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
And the Best Restaurant in All of Latin America Is…

Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura's Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine tops Latin America's 50 Best list for the second year in a row.

maido lima peru nikkei Photo: courtesy Maido

Once again, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization has declared it’s love of Nikkei cuisine. The group has unveiled its list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, and has awarded Mitsuharu Tsumura’s Japanese-Perurvian fusion restaurant Maido the region’s highest honors for the second year in a row. Also, like in 2017 Virgilio Martinez and Pia León’s Central in Lima took the runner-up spot. Enrique Olvera’s Pujol moved up to third, Boragó in Santiago was up one slot to fourth, and Alex Atala’s D.O.M. in São Paulo slipped down to fifth.

With his victory last year, and seventh-place ranking in the World’s 50 Best global rankings, Tsumura has become a global ambassador for Nikkei by cooking around the world and opening a restaurant in Macau. The cuisine was born after Japanese immigrants came to Peru in the late 1800s, with some of them eventually opened restaurants. It wasn’t long before Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques began to merge, creating a new style of food altogether. The result was a cuisine that featured potatoes, yellow pepper, wasabi, miso, and ginger, built upon a base of lime with chili and soy sauce. “It’s a mixture of citrus, spice, and soy,” Tsumara told Fine Dining Lovers.

Outside this year’s relatively static top 5, six new restaurants El Chato in Bogota, Oteque in Rio de Janeiro, Le Chique in Cancún, Gran Dabbang in Buenos Aires, Narda Comedor in Buenos Aires, and Oro in Rio de Janeiro joined the top 50 for the first time. And Osaka snuck back onto the list at 47 after leaving last year. The most decorated country in the list was Mexico, featuring 11 entries, compared to Argentina’s 10 restaurants among the 50.

Check out the full list below.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018

  1. Maido, Lima, Peru
  2. Central, Lima, Peru
  3. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
  4. Boragó, Santiago, Chile
  5. D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
  6. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  7. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
  8. Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru
  9. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico
  10. Leo Bogotá, Colombia
  11. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  12. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
  13. Isolina, Lima, Peru
  14. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
  15. Villanos en Bermudas, Bogotá, Colombia
  16. Rafael, Lima, Peru
  17. La Mar, Lima, Peru
  18. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  19. Chila, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  20. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico
  21. El Chato, Bogotá Colombia (New entry)
  22. Parador, La Huella Jose Ignacio, Uruguay
  23. Harry Sasson, Bogotá, Colombia
  24. Ambrosia, Santiago, Chile
  25. Osso, Lima, Peru
  26. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  27. Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  28. 99, Santiago, Chile
  29. Maito, Panama City, Panama
  30. Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico
  31. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico
  32. Elena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  33. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (New entry)
  34. Le Chique, Cancun, Mexico (New entry)
  35. Corazón de Tierra, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
  36. El Baqueano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  37. Nicos Mexico City, Mexico
  38. Gran Dabbang, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New entry)
  39. Malabar, Lima, Peru
  40. La Docena, Guadalajara, Mexico
  41. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico
  42. Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  43. Restaurante 040, Santiago, Chile
  44. Proper, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  45. Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil
  46. Narda Comedor, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New entry)
  47. Osaka, Santiago, Chile (Re-entry)
  48. Amaz, Lima, Peru
  49. Oro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (New entry)
  50. Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil

