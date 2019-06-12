Maison Premiere, Award-Winning Raw Bar and Food-World Darling, Has Filed for Bankruptcy

If you’re a Brooklyn local, there’s a good chance you’ve sipped some bubbly or slurped oysters at acclaimed Williamsburg hotspot Maison Premiere. The award-winning raw bar has become a darling of the food and cocktail world—not to mention a neighborhood favorite. But it appears the restaurant is much more popular that it is solvent. On Wednesday, Maison Premiere and sister restaurant Sauvage, both millions of dollars in debt, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Owners Joshua Boissy and Krystof Zizka, who co-founded both venues, say they are operating business as usual, despite collectively owing more than $5 million to banks and other entities, according to Eater NY. Maison Premiere has accrued approximately $2.5 million in debt, according to court documents, while its Greenpoint sibling Sauvage owes approximately $2.7 million. The bankruptcy filing indicates that Maison Premiere has thousands of dollars of outstanding debt with numerous suppliers—including Bronx-based Baldor Specialty and New York’s David Bowler Wine—in addition to owing between $65,000 to $85,000 to its largest creditors.

Similarly, French restaurant Sauvage is in the red with multiple food and wine vendors, including neighboring Brooklyn bakery Bien Cuit. But its biggest debt may be with the Provident Bank in New Jersey; court documents indicate that Sauvage owes nearly $2 million to the bank, though the restaurant has disputed this.

A spokesperson for the restaurants told Eater NY that the venues filed for bankruptcy protection to settle a legal matter, but the rep declined to offer further detail. To be sure, it’s not uncommon for struggling restaurants to reorganize and restructure debt via Chapter 11. Still, news of the filing comes as something of a surprise given the successes of the the two establishments. Since opening, both have received critical accolades and praise. In 2016, Maison Premiere won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program.

In a statement sent to Eater NY, Boissy and Zizka said they are still receiving goods and continue to “pay them in full, as has always been the case in our many years in business.” Only time will tell whether Chapter 11 will offer their Brooklyn creations a new lease on life.