NYC’s Grand Central Just Got a Decadent New Caviar Shop

Train travel isn’t as glamorous as it once was, but that might be changing—at least on the culinary front.

Marky’s Caviar, a longtime purveyor of the delicacy in Florida and New York, has recently expanded into a location at Grand Central Terminal, catering to travelers and Midtown fans of the good stuff. Located in Grand Central Market, it offers a wide-ranging selection of premium caviar—such as Beluga, Osetra and Sevruga—as well as more affordable options like domestic Hackleback and Paddlefish.

Alongside the caviar, you’ll be able to pick up a whole host of other foodie favorites. Marky’s will have on hand specialties such as foie gras (which hasn’t been banned in New York just yet), truffles, blinis and smoked salmon. It will also sell its own Private Stock collection: caviar that’s been deemed the best of the best by Marky’s own caviar specialists.

Some of the products available at Marky’s Guillaume Gaudet

Marky’s, which first opened in Florida in the 1980s, has had a presence in New York for a few years now. In 2019, it opened HŪSO, a caviar speakeasy, on the Upper East Side, alongside a retail store similar to the one now found in Grand Central. At HŪSO, the former Top Chef winner Buddha Lo serves a $225 tasting menu that features caviar in almost every dish.

And in 2020, Marky’s reintroduced Beluga caviar to the country, offering the delicacy for $11,488 a pound. Today, a kilogram of Beluga on Marky’s website will set you back $24,000. “We are thrilled to finally introduce beluga caviar to the US market exclusively,” Mark Zaslavsky, the company’s founder and owner, said at the time. “We’ve continued to deliver high-quality delicacies for over 30 years and we look forward to offering unique beluga caviar products to consumers while contributing to repopulating the endangered species worldwide.”

Now you have even more options for getting your hands on the good stuff—just don’t annoy your fellow passengers by opening up your caviar on the train. And if you do anyway, try not to make them too jealous.

Marky’s Caviar Grand Central is open seven days a week, 8 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.