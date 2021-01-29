For $35,000, Chef Masa Takayama Will Cook for You and Your Friends in a Private Mountain Suite

There’s something beautiful and serene about the new-fallen snow in New York City; a fluffy white blanket that envelops the concrete jungle. That lasts about 10 minutes. Eventually it turns into a slushy stew of grime, exhaust and frozen garbage. Not so in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Hence, it makes sense that Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama would decamp to the Tetons this winter. He’d like you to join him.

The only chef to lead a three-star Japanese restaurant in America has partnered with hotel and alpine club Caldera House to offer in-suite dining experiences for up to 12 people for $35,000.

Takayama will transport his acclaimed Manhattan restaurant to Teton Village, steps from the ski destination’s tram, for two-hour meals that can be tailored to your tastes. The menu is five courses, featuring dishes like roasted uni and ohmi beef tataki with truffles. That’s followed by a lengthy sushi course filled with toro, hirame, scallop and more, and then dessert. The beverage pairing may include some vintage Champagne and premium sake to imbibe with your meal. When you book a reservation you’re able to discuss your preferences so the master is able to customize his offering for you and your guests.

Each course will be served on handcrafted pieces designed by Takayama himself. His company Masa Designs will be showcased at the hotel’s gallery for purchase.

Caldera House, which features just eight suites, was created by Wes Edens, the billionaire cofounder of Fortress Investment Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. The four 5,000-square-foot suites as well as the four 1,500-square-foot suites each boast full kitchens that give Takayama and his team a place to work.

Of course, the master isn’t staying in Jackson Hole all winter. Takayama is going to be there February 5-8 and also returning for one-off bookings through the season. You can coordinate with Caldera by emailing thehouse@calderhouse.com to arrange reservations. And if you can’t find a date that works, you can always just get Masa’s New York City takeout temaki kit that’s $500 per person.