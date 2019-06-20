The Chef Behind the World’s No. 1 Restaurant Wants to Teach You How to Cook

For those looking to improve their skill in the kitchen, there’s an extremely energetic Italian chef willing to help out. Massimo Bottura, of the world’s No. 1 restaurant, Osteria Francescana, is offering his first ever online cooking course through MasterClass, and Robb Report has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“To me, cooking is an act of love,” Bottura says. “In my MasterClass, we will reimagine cooking. I’ll teach you how to develop your own palate and bring to life your creativity and emotions through your dishes. I hope to ignite a similar passion I have for cooking in each and every one of my MasterClass students.”

Bottura and Osteria Francescana’s sous chef Takahiko Kondo will teach the basics of modern Italian cooking through in-depth instruction of 12 traditional dishes that Bottura has put his twist on, including tortellini, breadcrumb pesto, pumpkin risotto, panettone soufflé and tagliatelle al ragu. “I want to teach you the way to evolve classic recipes from traditional Italian cuisine and bring them into the future.”

Along the way he’ll share his ethos on food, including ways to cook that will reduce food waste. That project has been especially important to him. At the 2015 Milan Expo, he built a refettorio—a place where he could feed the hungry by calling on some of the world’s best chefs to help him develop recipes using ingredients that would normally be thrown away, like bruised fruit or food scraps. That’s where he created the breadcrumb pesto, a delicious recipe he discovered when he didn’t have enough pine nuts for the classic sauce and found that breadcrumbs made a delicious alternative.

Bottura’s lessons join other MasterClass culinary coaches Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters, Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Franklin and Dominique Ansel. Each class is $90 or an annual $180 pass gets you access to all the food courses, plus any of the other MasterClasses, like Aaron Sorkin on screenwriting or Annie Leibovitz on photography.