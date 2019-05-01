In California, Mexican Fine Dining Is Finally Getting the Respect it Deserves

As a young boy growing up in Los Angeles in the 1980s, Ray Garcia could often be found at a carniceria. Strolling through the Mexican meat market with his family, he’d likely be carrying a brown paper bag, shining with spots of grease. Shoving his hand inside to pull out a pork chicharrón and gnaw on the fatty bits of meat has remained an indelible food memory for him.

Decades later, as he prepared to open his contemporary Mexican restaurant Broken Spanish, he wondered how he could bring the childhood favorite to his menu. But simply replicating the greasy pork rinds of his youth with better ingredients didn’t feel like a challenge. “They’re really great, but is this the best I can do with that dish?” he remembers thinking. “I want to present it in a way that excites someone like they’re having it for the first time.” So the chef applied the skills he’d learned at such fine restaurants as the Peninsula Beverly Hills and Fig to reimagine chicharróns. The result is an unctuous slab of house-cured crispy pork belly perfumed with garlic and lovingly dressed with microgreens. “We’ve taken a classic and moved it along.”

Garcia is not alone. Up and down the Golden State, chefs of Mexican heritage are embracing the country’s cooking, while also not allowing themselves to be hidebound by either tradition or stereotypes about what Mexican food should be. The chefs are merging seasonal ingredients, their childhood memories, high-level technique, and creativity to show Americans that Mexican food deserves a place among the world’s great cuisines.

The emergence of Broken Spanish in Los Angeles, Cala and Californios in San Francisco, Taco María in Costa Mesa, and El Jardín in San Diego required a cultural shift to take hold before they could open. The creatives behind them were able to ride a growing wave of inclusion in professional kitchens. While chefs of color still don’t get as many opportunities to lead big-ticket restaurants as white chefs do, their horizons are brighter than in the past. “Our realities are very different than our parents’ and grandparents’ in this country,” Garcia says. “We were able to be heard, to work our way out of the back of the kitchen, and to speak the language of business so we could get investors.”