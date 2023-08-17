Michelin-Starred Chef Michael White Just Opened a Restaurant in the Bahamas. Here’s a Look Inside.

Lots of people travel to eat at spots helmed by Michelin-starred chefs. And now, with the opening of Michael White’s Paranza, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has three venues with that pedigree.

Paranza, which means “small fishing boat” in Italian, allows White to continue exploring the cuisine he’s perfected at spots like Ai Fiori and Marea. The menu draws on coastal Italian dishes and flavors, featuring a good deal of seafood and pasta that suit the restaurant’s island setting.

“Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island is the most important opening in my culinary career since Marea,” White said in a statement. “Expanding into the Bahamas and becoming part of the culinary landscape of Atlantis Paradise Island is simply an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Scungilli with local conch, green apple, and acqua pazza verde. Kovah Duncombe

Lighter crudo and antipasti begin the menu: Amberjack is paired with citrus, Fresno chilis, and basil, while a more decadent langoustine comes with fennel, lemon confit, and Oscietra caviar. The beef tartare here is truffled, served with Parmigiano Reggiano and bottarga, while the grilled octopus gets a savory note from pancetta, borlotti beans, and rosemary vinaigrette.

Primi encompasses pasta dishes like linguine with squid ink, mixed seafood, Calabrian chili paste, and breadcrumbs, and a risotto made with acquerello rice, lobster, shrimp, and calamari. Hungrier folks can dig into a brioche-crusted strawberry grouper with cipollini, fennel, and saffron brodetto, or the prime skirt steak accompanied by potato tortino, chiodini mushrooms, and red wine sugo. To cap off the evening, opt for a dark chocolate mousse cake with vanilla gelato or a strawberry semifreddo with nougat and caramel.

The dining room Kovah Duncombe

Designed by Jeffrey Beers International, the restaurant is meant to transport you to White’s version of Italy, while also grounding you in its Bahamas locale. Hand-blow blue glass evokes the crystal-clear island waters, and oversize brass light fixtures are playfully shaped like seashells. Meanwhile, a custom wine wall keeps Paranza’s long list of reds stored at the perfect temperature. And the large outdoor patio allows you to take in the surrounding views, including Atlantis’s Royal Towers.

If you close your eyes, take a bite, and listen to the sounds of the ocean, it may just feel like you’re actually on an Italian vacation.

