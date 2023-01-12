Adding 14 New Restaurants, Michelin’s New York Guide Hints at This Year’s New Stars

The Michelin Guide is starting the new year off with a bang.

On Wednesday, the tire company added 14 restaurants to its New York list, meaning they could all potentially win a coveted Michelin star when the 2023 selections are announced later this year. It’s the first batch of spots highlighted by the Michelin Guide since stars and Bib Gourmands were awarded in the fall.

A spread of food from Claud Teddy Wolff

So, which spots made the cut? There’s Lord’s, the British snout-to-tail restaurant from the team behind Dame; and Claud, a wine bar from two Momofuku Ko alums (Momofuku Ko is itself a Michelin two-star establishment). There’s also Koloman, the Austrian restaurant at the Ace Hotel in Nomad; and Le Rock, the Rockefeller Center restaurant from the Frenchette team. The other new additions include C as in Charlie, Shmoné, Coco Shack, Ipanema, 53, Joji, Kru, Augustine’s Salumeria, La Cremaillere and Town House.

Notably, the group only spans Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westchester—leaving out a large swath of the city. That trend has become par for the course in these sorts of announcements, leading some to question how representative the Michelin Guide actually is. Eater pointed out that this particular grouping is even more focused specifically on the section of Manhattan below 59th Street, where 10 of the 14 restaurants are located.

Brune Landaise from Koloman Nick Johnson

Of course, being added to the general New York guide doesn’t guarantee that any of the aforementioned restaurants will win a Michelin star—at least not immediately. And it also doesn’t mean that they’ll be named a Bib Gourmand (spots that serve great food at a great value). Last year, for example, at least 80 restaurants were added to Michelin’s New York list, but a number of them were snubbed at the awards ceremony, including Peak, the Hudson Yards restaurant with incredible views that hosted the party.

Michelin is likely to add even more spots to the long list throughout the year, joining the more than 400 restaurants the company already recommends. And you can bet that the chefs and restaurateurs behind them will be hoping that the recognition comes with a Michelin star at the end of the day.