There Are No Longer Any 3-Michelin-Star Restaurants in Singapore

Michelin, the tire-company-turned-eating-evaluator has returned to Singapore for a third edition of its little red guide, and it was a tough year. The country no longer boasts any three-Michelin-star restaurants, and now has less two-star establishments than it did a year ago as well.

Of course, we knew that with the closure of Joël Robuchon’s three-star gastronomic temple last month that this upcoming guide wouldn’t be able to rely on him to secure Michelin’s highest accolade. But the no-three-star status was confirmed when none of the country’s two-star restaurants graduated to top honors.

In a further sign of stasis in this year’s list, none of the island nation’s one-star restaurants was bumped up to two. In fact, the only movement on the two-star front came from closures. Another Robuchon restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon also shuttered in June, and chef Andre Chiang closed his eponymous in February. So this year the Singapore guide features five two-star restaurants, down from seven a year ago.

In the one-star distinction, five restaurants debuted: Dave Pynt’s Australian Barbecue joint Burnt Ends (currently ranked 61st in the World’s Best Restaurants list); Tim Lam’s Cantonese restaurant Jiang-Nan Chun; Ma Cuisine, owned by a pair of Frenchman serving Burgundy fare; Per Se and Fat Duck alum Ivan Brehm’s globally influenced Nouri; and Tomoo Kimura’s 22-seat Sushi Kimura.

But there is good news. The street food vendor with the very long name—Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle—kept its star, meaning you can still eat a Michelin-approved meal that only costs $1.50.

Here’s the full list of star recipients:

Two Stars

Les Amis

Odette

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

One Star

Alma by Juan Amador

Bacchanalia

Beni

Braci

Burnt Ends (New)

Candlenut

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang’s

Corner House

Cut

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Garibaldi

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy’s

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Jaan

Jiang-Nan Chun (New)

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

Ma Cuisine (New)

Meta

Nouri (New)

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Saint Pierre

Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd)

Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura (New)

The Song of India

Whitegrass