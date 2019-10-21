From Blue Hill to Marea: Here’s Who Won (and Lost) Stars in Michelin’s 2020 NYC Guide

Dan Barber’s influential and iconic Blue Hill at Stone Barns finally has Michelin stars. The food world’s favorite tire company revealed its star selections today for New York City and—for the first time—Westchester County, with Blue Hill notching two stars in its first year of eligibility.

Also joining Blue Hill in the two-star ranks for the first time is modern Korean Atomix by the husband-wife duo of JP and Ellia Park. An intimate tasting menu at a small U-shaped counter inside a converted townhouse, Atomix—winner of Best New Restaurant for Robb Report’s Best of the Best this year—elegantly turns banchan into fine dining fare. After earning a single star last year, Michelin was impressed on return visits. “When we looked at it initially, it was a restaurant that we had very impressive meals at and we thought had room for evolution,” an anonymous Michelin inspector told Robb Report. “When we visited this year and several meals confirmed that it is operating at a different level.”

“From a global perspective, it has been interesting to see the extension of good Korean food outside of Korea,” said the international director of the Michelin Guide Gwendal Poullennec. “We have a guide in Seoul and we have extensive knowledge of that type of food and in New York there are now four restaurants at the one- or two-star level.”

Eight restaurants earned a single star for the first time, including longtime food world darling Estela by Ignacio Mattos. “This is a restaurant that’s been around for a number of years, and with Estela, we were really impressed with the level of consistency time and time again,” the inspectors said. “We reevaluated our meal there and it was appropriate this year to reward the star.”

Jonathan Benno’s eponymous restaurant tucked in the back of the Evelyn Hotel earned a star for its Italian-French fine dining fare. Others getting their first star were Brooklyn wine bar The Four Horseman, Le Jardinier, Crown Shy, Odo, Oxalis and Ukiyo.

Michelin day in the city isn’t all good news. Sushi Ginza Onodera was demoted from two stars to just one. “This year we did have several meals at Sushi Ginza Onodera that did not confirm its two-star level,” the inspector said. He echoed those comments for Michael White’s Italian restaurant Marea, which was also demoted to one star this year. Then on the one-star level, Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud lost its star, as did Junoon and Mario Batali’s former flagship Babbo, which he was bought out of earlier this year.

Inside the massive new Hudson Yards development, which really touted its restaurant offerings around its opening, Michelin was less impressed. None of the establishments earned a star, with Thomas Keller’s TAK Room and David Chang’s Kawi earning the consolation prize of a Michelin Plate designation. So while the project has made a big dent on Manhattan’s west side, Michelin doesn’t think it has made much of a mark on New York’s food scene.

Here is the full list of Michelin stars for NYC in 2020:

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Atomix (New)

Blanca

Blue Hill at Stone Barns (New)

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther

Ichimura at Uchū

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Marea

The Modern

Sushi Ginza Onodera

One Star

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Bar Uchū

Bâtard

Benno (New)

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home

Carbone

Casa Enríque

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Crown Shy (New)

Del Posto

Estela (New)

The Finch

Four Horsemen (New)

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar

Jewel Bako

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka

L’Appart

Le Coucou

Le Jardinier (New)

Marea (Demoted from two)

Meadowsweet

The Musket Room

Nix

Noda

NoMad

Odo (New)

Okuda

Oxalis (New)

Oxomoco

Peter Luger

The River Café

Satsuki

Sushi Amane

Sushi Ginza Onodera (Demoted from two)

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Noz

Sushi Yasuda

Tempura Matsui

Tuome

Ukiyo (New)

Uncle Boons

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar