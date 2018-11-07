Michelin’s New NYC Guide Reveals Its Blind Spots

Today New York City celebrates a press release from its favorite tire company. No, not BFGoodrich or Bridgestone—it’s Michelin day in the five boroughs. The little red gastronomic guide has unveiled which restaurants have received its coveted stars. And again, it showed its tendency toward myopia.

As per usual, Michelin’s inspectors favored Japanese and French cuisine; six of the restaurants earning new stars this year were Japanese and three were French. That includes the late Joël Robuchon, which picked up two stars for another outpost of his global fine dining chain L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, while not enjoying the warmest reception from critics. Another restaurant debuting with two stars was Masa Takayama’s meat-focused omakase in the basement of Tetsu. But unfortunately for Michelin (and the restaurant), it closed after the guide went to press.

Some of the new stars awarded to Gallic fare were worthy, like Daniel Rose’s ode to classic French gastronomy Le Coucou finally earning a star after years of being snubbed. But his wife Marie-Aude Rose’s charming all-day restaurant La Mercerie didn’t break through in its first year of eligibility.

Which speaks to the continued lack of women chefs honored by Michelin. Only two restaurants of the 76 listed have women leading the kitchen. Misi Robbins’ beloved Lilia doesn’t make the cut, neither does Daniela-Soto Innes’ Cosme (Which currently ranks 25th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list). Yet Mario Batali—who has been credibly accused of sexual harassment and worse—retains his stars at Del Posto, Babbo, and Casa Mono. Michelin likes to say it “only looks at the plate” when evaluating restaurants, but that disconnect from the world around the plate feels out of touch in the post #MeToo era.

As for the remainder of the list, Atomix—the fine dining Korean restaurant from JP and Elia Park—made a strong debut with a star and could be en route to a second in years to come. Two Mexican restaurants—Claro and Oxomoco—each joined the list for the first time. But curiously Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi’s The Grill was snubbed yet again, as was newcomer Frenchette.

The very top of the food chain remains the same, as no restaurants joined the Michelin three-star club of Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Masa, and Per Se.

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Blanca

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther (New)

Ichimura at Uchū (New)

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (New)

Marea

The Modern

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Tetsu Basement (New, but closed after guide went to press)

One Star

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Atomix (New)

Babbo

Bar Uchū

Bâtard

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home (New)

Café Boulud

Café China

Carbone

Casa Enríque

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro (New)

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Del Posto

Faro

The Finch

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Günter Seeger NY

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar (New)

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka (New)

Kyo Ya

L’Appart

Le Coucou (New)

Le Grill de Joël Robuchon (New)

Meadowsweet

The Musket Room

Nix

Noda (New)

NoMad

Okuda (New)

Oxomoco (New)

Peter Luger

The River Café

Satsuki

Sushi Amane

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Nakazawa (New)

Sushi Noz (New)

Sushi Yasuda

Tempura Matsui

Tuome (New)

Uncle Boons

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar