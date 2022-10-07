Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list.

Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff.

“This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” the anonymous chief inspector of Michelin’s North America team, told Bloomberg.

Carbone dinner spread Courtesy Carbone

In terms of restaurants that did make the cut, two eateries that opened in the past year or so immediately received two stars. Al Coro, the Italian tasting-menu spot from chef Melissa Rodriguez, was praised for “reveling in the unexpected and sidestepping tradition.” And Saga, a contemporary restaurant from chef James Kent, was noted for its “compositions that embrace luxury, seasonality and urbane inspiration.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the three-star crème de la crème remained unchanged from last year, including Eleven Madison Park, which has been slammed for its vegan tasting menu and poor workplace practices. The other top spots include Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Le Bernardin, Masa and Per Se.

In total, 19 new restaurants were awarded stars for the first time, bringing the number of Michelin-starred restaurants up to 73 from 68 last year. All but one of those restaurants are located in Manhattan—Clover Hill in Brooklyn Heights was the one exception (where chef Charlie Mitchell is the first Black chef to be awarded a Michelin star in New York)—giving credence to some questions about how representative the Michelin Guide really is, in a city that offers amazing food throughout its five boroughs.

The dining room at Saga Courtesy Saga

Still, this year’s list is perhaps a signal that New York is back, baby—at least in terms of dining. “New York’s culinary landscape is definitely back on its feet, growing bigger and bigger, proposing more and more innovative offers, ready to achieve new challenges and to reach higher success,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “We have absolutely no doubt that every food lover will find their own tailor-made gem and will experience not only a thrilling, fascinating and dynamic Big Apple, but also, a fabulously tasty one!”

The full list of New York’s 2022 Michelin-starred restaurants is below (asterisks denote a new addition).

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (Midtown West)

Eleven Madison Park (Gramercy)

Le Bernardin (Midtown West)

Masa (Midtown West)

Per Se (Midtown West)

Two Stars

*Al Coro (Chelsea)

Aquavit (Midtown East)

Aska (Williamsburg)

Atera (Tribeca)

Atomix (Gramercy)

Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Westchester)

Daniel (Upper East Side)

Gabriel Kreuther (Midtown West)

Jean-Georges (Upper West Side)

Jungsik (Tribeca)

Ko (East Village)

*Saga (Financial District)

The Modern (Midtown West)

One Star

*63 Clinton (Lower East Side)

Bâtard (TriBeCa)

Casa Enrique (Queens)

Casa Mono (Gramercy)

Caviar Russe (Midtown East)

Claro (Gowanus)

*Clover Hill (Brooklyn Heights)

Contra (Lower East Side)

Cote (Gramercy)

Crown Shy (Financial District)

*Dirt Candy (Lower East Side)

Don Angie (Greenwich Village)

Estela (SoHo)

Family Meal at Blue Hill (Greenwich Village)

The Four Horsemen (Williamsburg)

Francie (Williamsburg)

*Frevo (Greenwich Village)

Gramercy Tavern (Gramercy)

Hirohisa (SoHo)

*Icca (Financial District)

Jeju Noodle Bar (Greenwich Village)

*Joomak Banjum (Midtown)

Jua (Gramercy)

Kanoyama (East Village)

Kochi (Midtown West)

Kosaka (Greenwich Village)

*L’Abeille (TriBeCa)

Le Coucou (SoHo)

Le Jardinier (Midtown East)

*Le Pavillon (Midtown East)

*Mari (Midtown West)

The Musket Room (SoHo)

Noda (Gramercy)

*Noz 17 (Chelsea)

Odo (Gramercy)

*Oji Mi (Chelsea)

*One White Street (TriBeCa)

Oxalis (Crown Heights)

Oxomoco (Williamsburg)

*Red Paper Clip (Greenwich Village)

Rezdora (Gramercy)

The River Café (Downtown Brooklyn)

*Semma (Greenwich Village)

*Shion 69 Leonard Street (TriBeCa)

Sushi Amane (Midtown East)

Sushi Ginza Onodera (Midtown West)

Sushi Nakazawa (Greenwich Village)

Sushi Noz (Upper East Side)

Sushi Yasuda (Midtown East)

Tempura Matsui (Midtown East)

*Torien (NoHo)

Tsukimi (East Village)

Tuome (East Village)

Vestry (SoHo)

*Yoshino (NoHo)