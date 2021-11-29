Mariah Carey and Milk Bar Have Created a Limited-Edition Cake for Cyber Monday

I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. I just want this for my own. More than you could ever know. Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is this Mariah Carey x Milk Bar cake.

Ah, yes, ’tis the season for Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit to play on an infinite loop. And to kick off the festivities, the diva has partnered with a star of the pastry world, Christina Tosi, for a limited-edition cake that drops on Cyber Monday.

The cake was created inside Milk Bar’s Holiday Lab—a seasonally appropriate rebranding of the company’s R&D kitchen—where each Monday, from November 15 through December 13, the lab is dropping a new limited-edition treat that ships nationwide. The imaginative bakery that brought us cereal milk ice cream, the compost cookie and Milk Bar pie recently featured Thanksgiving croissants that were filled with cranberry sauce, turkey and gravy as part of the Holiday Lab releases.

For Milk Bar’s collaboration with Carey, it’s drawing inspiration from the Elusive Chanteuse’s new line of Irish creams, Black Irish, with a special nod to the flavors of Carey’s salted caramel bottling. The three-layer confection—done in Milk Bar’s signature “naked style” where each layer is visible—features a double chocolate chip cake with cheesecake, caramel, coffee milk crumble and caramel frosting.

The six-inch cake will serve eight to twelve people and goes on sale at 2 pm EST. And because it’s available in limited quantities for this one time only, it’s expected to sell out fast.

Buy Now: $80

