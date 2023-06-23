Moët Hennessy Just Opened a Swanky New Cocktail Bar in the Heart of Paris. Here’s a Look Inside.

Moët Hennessy is expanding from cases and bottles into highballs and coupes.

The wine and spirits arm of LVMH, which oversees some of the most prestigious brands in the drinks business, will open a new cocktail bar in the cultural epicenter of Paris this weekend.

Located in the glamorous neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Cravan is cut above the typical Parisian watering holes and will serve up sophisticated tipples with a side of culture.

The venue is set within a charming 17th-century building that has been artfully reimagined by Belgian designer Ramy Fischler. The five floors each offer different ambiances inspired by art, fashion, cinema, or literature, according to the brand.

Two refreshing tipples. Alice Fenwick

Imbibers will find not one but three cocktails bars, while culture vultures can pursue a Rizzoli bookstore curated by the Cravan team. The top floors are dedicated to a private atelier that is accessible by invitation only, while the building’s rooftop will host movie screenings on warm summer nights. It will also have a mini kiosk serving sky-high refreshments.

“A true hidden gem, Cravan builds on Moët Hennessy’s Maisons’ decades of knowledge in crafting incredible experiences for consumers across the world,” the company said in a statement.

Named after famed Dadaist and writer Arthur Cravan, the first Cravan actually opened in the 16th arrondissement back in 2018. This new location was developed in collaboration with Franck Audoux, the creator of the original Cravan and the cofounder of neo-bistro Le Chateaubriand. Audoux is also a cocktail expert, of course.

A white asparagus dish. Elie Obeid

Speaking of which, the Left Bank outpost will serve a variety of Champagne-based tipples called the Royals that will be spiked with Ruinart Brut and Moët & Chandon, naturally. Other signature cocktails include the Lady from Shanghai with peach-infused vodka, jasmine tea, and lime and the Isadora with tequila and morello sour cherries.

Audoux designed a selection of light bites, too, including a lobster roll, a Vacherin grilled cheese on Japanese milk bread, and a sea urchin dip. They sound like the perfect accompaniments to bubbly and cocktails.

Cravan will debut this Saturday and will open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. thereafter.

