New York Gets a Chic Rooftop Restaurant at RH

New York City’s newly opened RH New York, the Gallery in the Historic Meatpacking District gives guests the opportunity to feast their eyes and fill their stomachs during an immersive experience that is part culinary, part design, and part art. CEO Gary Friedman of furniture store RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) collaborated on the eye-catching project with design architect James Gillam of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger. Located in a 19th-century building with a reimagined steel-and-glass structure that rises above the original brick facade, the 90,000-square-foot project is a buzzy new see-and-be-seen destination that includes showroom space, art installations, a landscaped wine terrace, a coffee bar, and RH Rooftop Restaurant, an indoor/outdoor dining spot helmed by Brendan Sodikoff.

A glass elevator takes guests to the chic rooftop eatery, which spans a whopping 10,000 square feet and includes an outdoor wine terrace framed by verdant trees. Crystal chandeliers, marble tabletops, Asiatic jasmine, and Japanese boxwood hedges bring a verdant, garden-like feel to the swanky spot, and a glass roof and walls offer unhindered views of the cityscape. The restaurant opens to a wine terrace that overlooks One World Trade Center and the Hudson River.

Sodikoff’s seasonal menu includes traditional American cuisine such as chicken, salmon, pasta, salads, and shrimp cocktail as well as cold-pressed juices, tea, soda, and coffee. Inspired by the success of Sodikoff’s Chicago restaurant Au Cheval, which is known for its burgers, RH Rooftop Restaurant offers its own take on the classic American staple (this version comes with American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Dijonnaise). Down on level three, the aptly named Barista Bar serves up craft espresso, pastries, and wines.

On the other side of the country, RH Yountville opened in Northern California earlier this month. The space includes a historic wine vault and a standalone restaurant surrounded by 100-year-old heritage olive trees.