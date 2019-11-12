This Seaside Resort Converted Ski Gondolas Into Swiss Dining Rooms Serving Cheese Fondue and Veuve Clicquot

If you’re busting to get to Switzerland for a winter escape but would rather not spend 7 hours on a plane, America’s smallest state may have the answer. Rhode Island’s Ocean House is offering a unique private dining experience that promises to bring both the beauty of the Alps and classic Swiss cuisine to New England.

The seaside resort—which sits atop a cliff overlooking the Atlantic ocean—has transformed three Vermont ski gondolas into cozy private dining rooms that pay homage to the Switzerland’s most celebrated cheesy dish.

“Fondue Village,” as it has been dubbed, is stationed around a crackling fire pit and surrounded by towering pine trees. Designed in partnership with Veuve Clicquot, each gondola has authentic ski lodge décor—with veuve-yellow lacquer, of course—wood floors, plush seating, and even an authentic cuckoo clock.

“With inspiration from my Swiss heritage, our Ocean House team brought this playful yet sophisticated concept to life,” Daniel A. Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House said. “The Fondue Village represents how we creatively celebrate and the holidays on our corner of the coast.”

On arrival, guests will be given a plush down jacket and glass of bubbly. Then, a personal server will guide them to their ski gondola (each gondola can accommodate two to 16 people). Once settled in, the exclusive four-course prix fixed experience begins and each course is served with champagne pairings from—what else—Veuve Clicquot.

Diners will be treated to a spate of Swiss delicacies—like a traditional raclette and Black Forest ham—before diving into the main course: cheese fondue. The meal concludes with a Swiss plum tart and assorted Christmas cookies. If that’s not sweet enough, guests will also receive a collection of Swiss chocolates as a departure gift.

Kicking off on December 2 and running through to March 31, 2020, the gondola dining experience is priced at $560 for up to four people (plus gratuity and tax) and $840 for up to six (plus gratuity and tax).

Check out more photos of Fondue Village below: