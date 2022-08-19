An Opulent New Steakhouse Is Coming to the Vegas Strip

Ocean Prime is taking its latest restaurant to new heights—quite literally: The luxe seafood and steak chain is opening its first Las Vegas location, which will offer impressive views of the Strip from its perch above the boulevard.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, the group behind the spot, is putting almost $20 million into the new flagship location. In accordance with the city’s “go big or go home” ethos, the 14,500-square-foot space—including two bars, three private rooms and a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace—will be able to seat more than 400 diners.

“We have been searching for a Las Vegas location for quite some time, and once we set sights on this space … we were confident we had found the perfect spot,” CEO Cameron Mitchell said in a statement.

In terms of food, the Las Vegas Ocean Prime will serve up the restaurant’s classic surf-and-turf menu. Highlights include the smoking shellfish tower, sea scallops with Parmesan risotto, prime steaks and a 10-layer carrot cake. As for drinks, the Berries and Bubbles cocktail was made for Instagram and wines with selections from the Old World and New.

What really sets the new outpost apart, though, is the space. Ocean Prime will sit atop the 63, a luxury retail and hospitality complex set to debut this fall. Every location of the restaurant is uniquely designed, and the Las Vegas one will be inspired by the meeting of land and sea, similar to the menu.

WATCH

The lounge area will incorporate wave elements, while the main dining room will play with different shades of blue to evoke the ocean. The outdoor patio and lounge will be designed to feel like a resort, with the Vegas views being the real showstopper.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open sometime in the spring, joining the latest wave in Sin City steakhouses.

Click here to see all the photos of Ocean Prime Las Vegas.