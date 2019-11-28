Quantcast
America’s Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner Will Set You Back $181,000

That’s roughly 3,700-times the average Thanksgiving feast in America.

The world's most expensive Thanksgiving dinner at Old Homestead Steakhouse Courtesy of Old Homestead Steakhouse

If you really want to one-up your friends come Turkey Day, this Thanksgiving dinner is truly one for the books. New York’s Old Homestead Steakhouse—which has been satiating carnivores in the Meatpacking District since 1868—is offering a six-figure “Thanksgiving Experience” which promises a lavish feast along with luxury gifts, five-star trips, and even Super Bowl tickets. All you need is $181,000.

First, let’s talk food. The dinner is designed to feed a party of 12 and features some of the most expensive ingredients known to mankind. The 20 lb. free-range bird ($5,800) is covered in edible gold flakes ($2,000), seasoned with rare exotic spices from the Middle East ($4,000) and literally dripping with extravagance as the gravy is infused with a bottle of Louis XIII cognac ($3,650).

Then, there’s the stuffing, it’s made with 12 loaves of bread ($125 each) and high-end seafood—including Alaskan King crab, Maine lobsters, Otoro tuna and caviar from the Caspian Sea that costs ($1,800/oz)—which is blended together using Champagne instead of water. The cranberry sauce is equally upscale and features a Taylor Fladgate 40 year tawny port reduction priced at $460 per bottle just because.

The world's most expensive Thanksgiving dinner at Old Homestead Steakhouse

Courtesy of Old Homestead Steakhouse

When it’s time for sides, guests can savor candied sweet potatoes coupled with bacon from pigs raised in Spain ($1,200/lb) and white cheddar from the UK ($300/lb). There’s also creamy whipped potatoes with imported truffles ($1,050/oz), roasted butternut squash paired with beef bacon from imported Japanese Wagyu ($480/lb) and a white asparagus dish that’s infused with 23-year-old special reserve Pappy Van Winkle bourbon ($3,800/bottle). Of course, you’ll be treated to Cristal and Dom Perignon to cleanse the palate.

To jack the price sky-high, the steakhouse is chucking in a whole bunch of high-end gifts and bespoke experiences that make that fat price tag worth it. Highlights include a seven-day SeaDream Yacht Club Cruise for two (valued at $50,000), a shopping spree in the luxury playground that is Hudson Yards ($20,000) and four tickets to the Super Bowl LIV with first-class flights and five-star accommodation ($30,000).

The world's most expensive Thanksgiving dinner at Old Homestead Steakhouse

Courtesy of Old Homestead Steakhouse

You’ll also receive matching his and her versions of the latest iPhone, a bottle of special reserve Cristal, plus tickets to The Voice, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and a guided tour of NYC in a Bentley Bentayga SUV, no less.
“It’s like a 50th wedding anniversary, a 75th birthday, winning the lottery, one of those one-time-only special experiences,” co-owner Greg Sherry says.

