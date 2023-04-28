The Founder of an Olive-Oil Company Accused a Competitor of ‘Stealing’ on Linkedin, and It’s Going Viral

Petty drama is the perfect distraction from all of the real problems going on in the world, and none may be more petty than this week’s “olive-oil wars.”

Andrew Benin, the founder of the olive-oil start-up Graza, called out a competing company for also packaging its wares in a squeeze bottle, setting off a mini-feud, The New York Times reported on Friday. Benin specifically harped on Brightland, which has been around since 2018, for a newer product meant to be drizzled on pizza.

“While friendly competition was always welcome, I do view this as a blatant disrespect and am choosing to voice my discontent,” Benin wrote. “Personally, I think it’s ok to get miffed when folks rip you off.”

“War” may be too strong of a word to use for the scenario, given that Brightland and its founder, Aishwarya Iyer, haven’t publicly responded to Benin’s post. Brightland declined to comment to the Times, while Graza did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The New York Times noted that many people online seemed to view Benin’s comments as unnecessary, given how ubiquitous squeeze bottles are. Other companies have had to deal with copycat products as well, and they can sometimes be seen as a form of flattery.

“I think it comes with the territory,” said Ju Rhyu, the CEO of Hero Cosmetics, which has faced similar situations. “It means you’re achieving some level of success, if there are copycats out there.”

A few hours after his initial post, Benin seemed to come around to these perspectives, and noted that he may have overreacted. “I was heated, and reacted poorly, and have learned from the variety of comments that everyone has left today,” he wrote in an update to his missive. “This was out of character for me, and there was no need to insert so much negativity into our day. I hope that we can return to our vision of getting insanely high quality olive oil to as many people as we can at the best price possible, all while having a blast doing it.”

This week, at least, was probably anything but a blast for the founder.