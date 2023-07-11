One of the Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens Is on Sale on Amazon Prime Day

There are tons of great places to pick up Neapolitan pies, but sometimes you want to try your hand at being an at-home pizzaiolo. And when that’s the case, there’s nothing better than an Ooni pizza oven.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now get the Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven at a steep discount, with the price dropping 15 percent from $349 to $295. Weighing just over 20 pounds, and with foldable legs, it’s the brand’s most portable outdoor oven, meaning you can take it from the backyard to the beach, or anywhere else you might want to fire up some pies.

Ooni is well known as the best of the best when it comes to pizza ovens, and the Fyra includes all of the features that the brand has become famous for: The oven heats up to over 900 degrees Fahrenheit (twice as hot as most home ovens can reach, according to Ooni) in just 15 minutes, allowing your pies to cook in a mere 60 seconds. And the pellet hopper automatically feeds through hardwood pellets, so you don’t have to continuously monitor your heat source. Plus, the use of wood means you aren’t expelling a ton of energy waste, making the Ooni a great buy for eco-conscious consumers as well.

Made with a powder-coated carbon steel shell, the Ooni Fyra retains all of the heat coming from the pellets, giving you a good chunk of burn time to fire up multiple 12-inch pizzas on the included stone baking board. That makes it an ideal appliance for hosting pizza parties, whether for your kids or your kids-at-heart.

All of that pizza experimentation might mean that you become a bit tired of always chowing down on cheesy carbs, though. Thankfully, the Fyra can also be used to bake, roast, grill, and sear a variety of meats, fish, and vegetables. So while it stands above the rest as a pizza oven, it’s really so much more than just that.