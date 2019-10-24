Hudson Yards’ 101st-Floor Restaurant Will Open Above the Highest Observation Deck in the Western Hemisphere

We’re already a little spoiled for choice when it comes to dining at Hudson Yards. The $25 billion mall on Manhattan’s far west side boasts a ton of intriguing eateries from lauded chefs, such as Thomas Keller, David Chang and Ferran and Albert Adrià. But one new restaurant will soon tower above them all—literally.

The aptly named Peak will sit at the summit of the tallest skyscraper within the development, occupying the entire 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The multipurpose venue—which is billed as a cafe, bar and event space—is slated to open March 11, alongside what is being touted as the highest observation deck in the Western hemisphere.

This 7,500-square foot platform known as Edge juts off the 100th floor roughly 1,131 above the ground and affords unparalleled views of the city skyline. Edge will have its own Champagne bar—you can sit either indoors or outdoors and you’ll need that Dutch courage, trust us—but patrons will need to venture upstairs to Peak for a proper meal.

So, what’s on the menu? Both Peak and the Champagne bar will be helmed by British caterer and restaurant group Rhubarb. The London-based outfit also operates Wild Ink which is just a stone’s throw away in the shops at Hudson Yards. Under the watchful eye of culinary director Tien Ho (Momofuku, Má Pêche) and executive chef Peter Jin (Hotel 50 Bowery), Wild Ink serves up an array of East-meets-West fare. Think crispy calamari, Peking duck for two and, of course, moreish edamame.

We’re yet to receive any meaty details about Peak’s menu, but don’t be surprised if it centers on similar Asian fusion affair. According to the press release, “Peak will serve lunch and dinner offering a one-of-a-kind dining and social experience.”

The restaurant is not taking reservations just yet, but tickets to the Edge for March 2020 are now available via the website ($36).