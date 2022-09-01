Potluck Club Brings Modern Cantonese-American Cuisine to NYC’s Chinatown

New York’s Chinatown is known for its many dim sum spots and banquet palaces, but this recently opened restaurant is bringing something a little different to the neighborhood.

The new Potluck Club is serving up a tight menu of Cantonese-American food, with fewer than a dozen dishes encompassing starters, mains and veggies—all meant to be shared family style. For the team behind the restaurant, Potluck Club is their chance to branch into savory as they previously opened the dessert-centric Milk & Cream Cereal Bar together on Mott St. nearby. At this new spot, partner Zhan Chen will take over chef duties.

To begin your meal, you might opt for the Berkshire pork and chive potstickers, served here with homemade chili crisp, or an endive salad with dragonfruit, blood orange, pistachios and pecorino. Elsewhere on the menu, the spicy eggplant takes the vegetable’s inherent creaminess and contrasts it with fried shallots, with extra flavor coming from doubanjiang, a fermented chili bean paste often found in mapo tofu.

Potluck Club’s main dishes, however, are where the restaurant’s inventiveness really shines through. A classic salt-and-pepper chicken is served with the more unusual pairing of scallion biscuits and a chili-plum jam. Tiger shrimp are mixed with Calabrian chili aioli instead of the standard mayonnaise, as well as candied walnuts and caulini, a broccoli and cauliflower hybrid vegetable. And braised short ribs are paired with bright-orange, skin-on kabocha squash, for a slightly heartier option. Of course, a side of white rice would be a great accompaniment to any of the dishes.

After dinner, the sole dessert on the menu is pineapple soft serve with pineapple-bun crumble, garnished with a fortune cookie. Overall, the menu and the design are inspired by what it was like to grow up in Chinatown, according to the Potluck Club team, and the restaurant is certainly a delicious way to convey that experience.

Potluck Club is open Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 to 10 pm.

