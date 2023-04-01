Inside Prada’s Uber-Stylish Pop-Up Cafe in Harrods’ London Megastore

Fancy a taste of Milan in London? Prada can help.

The Italian fashion house just opened a chic new pop-up cafe in Harrods department store. Prada Caffé, which will be open until the end of 2023, was inspired by Prada’s first boutique in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade and takes design cues from the brand’s international flagships.

The sophisticated interior is awash with Prada’s mint-green hue, save for the black-and-white checkered floors that mirror the label’s signature monochromatic designs. Velvet chairs in a slightly different shade of pale green sit by sleek black tables, while statement lights hang from the ceiling. There are also gorgeous floral bas-reliefs adorning the walls.

The black-and-white checkered floors mirror Prada’s monochromatic designs. Prada

The tableware has been handpicked by Prada’s design team, naturally. Each piece compliments the cafe’s “serene environment,” according to Harrods. Highlights include the pale-blue Japanese porcelain dishes inspired by ancient Celadon pottery and the crystal glasses emblazoned with the iconic Prada triangle motif.

But what’s on the menu? A modern take on Italian food and beverages, of course. For breakfast, the cafe serves up Italian coffee and a doughy treat known as faggotini that comes stuffed with gooey dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and raspberry jam. Dishes like yogurt and granola, eggs florentine, and caviar are also offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The lunch menu offers starters and mains ranging from burrata and zucchini to ricotta cannelloni with black truffle.

Prada

Quick bites such as dainty Italian finger sandwiches and mini pizzas will also be available to shoppers on the go, along with a number of delicious cakes and pastries. Think hazelnut cake, tiramisu, and a variety of sponges. In addition to coffee, the cafe slings wines hailing from Piedmont to Sicily, as well as signature cocktails with quirky names like Tuscan Blossom, Mediterraneo, Italian Fizz, and Bitter in Love.

This isn’t Prada’s first culinary endeavor, of course. The house acquired a storied Milanese pastry shop in 2014 and opened the West Anderson-designed Bar Luce in the city in 2015.

Ready for a Prada tea party? Reservations can be made via Harrods.

Click here for more images of the cafe.