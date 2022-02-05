Vegas’s Most Opulent New Cigar Lounge Lets You Light Up Some of the World’s Rarest Stogies

At the north end of the Las Vegas Strip sits the $4.3 billion neon kaleidoscope that is the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino-restaurant megalopolis. But casinos and eateries are a dime a dozen in Vegas; what you’ll find inside the site of the former Stardust Resort and Casino that you won’t find anywhere else is Eight, a 7,000-foot, indoor-outdoor luxury cigar lounge named after one of the lucky numbers in Chinese culture.

Fittingly, guests will encounter eight rooms, including five comfortably furnished smoking areas, two of which can be reserved and enclosed for privacy, as well as multiple HDTVs and an expansive, 2,200-square-foot smoker’s terrace that overlooks the Strip. The temperature-controlled walk-in humidor room is lined with glass cases displaying Eight’s in-house cigar selections of more than 150 brands, priced from $18 to $5,000 and including some of the world’s rarest smokes: Fuente Fuente OpusX Lost City; Arturo Fuente Don Carlos Eye of the Shark; Padrón’s 50th Anniversary Robusto; and Gurkha’s “His Majesty’s Reserve.” A cigar menu lists the full bounty, classified as mild, medium and full-bodied, but smokers may bring their own if they wish.

Adding to the ambiance, the space features a lavish bar stocked with premium spirits (liquid rarities include Michter’s 10 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon, Port Ellen 37 Year Old Single Malt plus Hibiki and Hakushu Japanese whiskies) and skilled mixologists. Cigar and whisky recommendations are also on the menu, as are selections of gourmet lounge cuisine from chef Nicole Brisson’s neighboring Italian restaurant, Brezza.

For frequent guests, 48 private cigar lockers rent for $5,000 per year and come with amenities including a gold nameplate, invitations to private events and exclusive opportunities to purchase limited-edition smokes. In what’s surely a sign of good fortune for the new venture, all lockers, we’ve been told, have been rented.