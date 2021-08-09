Robb Recommends: A Smart Cookware Line Designed to Make the Most of Your Microwave

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

I went nearly a decade without a microwave. I didn’t really miss it. That’s because I didn’t exactly have a high opinion of the appliance. For one, after college I worked in a crappy chain restaurant where I looked at it as a crutch for one corner of the kitchen. My view largely remained unchanged for years. And secondly, what did I ever really use it for other than popcorn and Thanksgiving leftovers?

Recently, though, my kitchen life has been much more amenable to gadgets. From my Instant Pot to my rice cooker to my sous vide wand, I’d no longer be accused of being a culinary luddite. However, the microwave I had still got more work as the light and hood above my stove than as an actual appliance. But with me looking for more ways to save time during the week while still doing the cooking, I gave the microwave a second look.

In stepped the Anyday cookware line. Created by Steph Chen and backed by David Chang, Anyday are glass bowls designed to make the most of the microwave. The appliance works by vibrating water molecules, so if used correctly, it can be deployed on foods you’d steam to cook. The glass lid has a silicone ring to prevent messy explosions, but also help hold in steam, while the valve at the top makes sure too much steam doesn’t build up. The shape of the bowl also helps steam circulate inside to help the cooking process.

Anyday developed a host of recipes to use with the line, from egg custards to shakshuka to soups, stews and more. And it offers four different sizes of bowls based on what you’ll cook most and the number of people you’ll serve. What I’ve come to use the Anyday most for is cooking more vegetables. Instead of boiling potatoes, they now go in the Anyday. Same for Brussels sprouts and broccolini and many other vegetables. I also like to use the Anyday to give my veggies a jump start to save time, then I throw them under the broiler to get the roasted flavor I want. I’ve been using mine for a few months, and it’s proven to be durable with constant use and trips through the dishwasher. Which is a great added bonus, because being easy to clean is my absolute favorite way to save time in the kitchen.

