Robb Recommends: One of Our Favorite Wagyu Beef Providers Has Us Loving Elk

Elk, the other red meat.

That old pork marketing slogan about it being the “other white meat” rang in my ears as a I set aside my beef last weekend to instead cook up some elk from First Light Farms. I’d know red meat in my day, now I was getting a whole new kind to serve up. I’ve enjoyed the company’s past offerings of venison and believe its grass-fed Wagyu is some of the best beef you can buy online. So when I heard it was selling elk, I felt like it was something I simply had to try. I wasn’t disappointed.

First Light touts its elk has having the same health benefits of the company’s grass-fed venison, including being low in saturated fatty acids, high in protein, and high in vitamins and minerals like iron, B-12, and niacin. And when you open the package of elk medallions it’s clear you’re working with meat that’s significantly leaner than beef. All of that is well and good, but I’m not breaking out a nice red wine and some red meat on a Saturday night just to feel virtuous, I want it to taste good too.

This being the first time I’ve ever eaten elk, I can’t really compare it to the quality of other elk on the market out there. I didn’t really know what to expect going in, but something in my mind was preparing for this meat to be gamey and considering how lean it was, I was fearful it would be tough. It was neither. I pan seared my elk medallions to medium-rare, with a straight-forward seasoning of salt and pepper. The meat was tender and flavorful and not really that gamey at all—this isn’t lamb we’re dealing with.

I will admit, I may have offset some of those health benefits by making a butter-mounted pan sauce to spoon over the meat after it was plated—I told you I wanted to make sure it tasted great! However, I did make sure to try some of the meat without sauce so that I could render a fairer judgement on its merits, and I came away impressed. This is definitely a red meat for beef lovers looking for a leaner, healthier option, but I didn’t feel like I was skimping because I was having elk.

