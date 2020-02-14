Robb Recommends: The World’s Priciest Chocolate, Which Just Got a Little Less Expensive

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

More than a century ago, Ecuador was the world’s largest exporter of cacao, with one native varietal in particular—nacional—serving as its calling card. Unfortunately, a fungal disease arrived in Ecuador in 1916 and started decimating the cacao trees, until the point people believed the varietal was lost entirely.

About 12 years ago, deep in the rainforest, it was found again. After confirming through genetic testing that nacional was alive and well, To’ak started making the world’s most expensive chocolate in 2014 from bean to bar, with a focus on expressing the terroir of the region. “Everything that To’ak is trying to do is to elevate dark chocolate onto the same level as the finest wines or whiskeys of the world,” says To’ak’s CEO James Le Compte. So they release vintages like a winemaker would and in some cases finish them in casks like a scotch.

The remarkable bars came inside a handcrafted wood box with a 60-page booklet telling the story of the chocolate’s provenance. Some editions even came with a work by an Ecuadorian artist. Each package was as carefully considered and crafted as the chocolate inside—a true special occasion purchase. But then as they started to get more and more repeat customers, those people already have a keepsake box, they just wanted the goods. “They would get in touch with us and say, ‘Can you send me just the chocolate next time? I don’t need all of the special boxing and things like that.’ So we developed this new product line,” Le Compte says. That led to their signature bars, where they pared down the packaging while keeping the quality of chocolate at the same level.

Now, my normal mode of chocolate consumption looks less like a sophisticated gentlemen appreciating a snifter of brandy and more like Üter, the German exchange student from The Simpsons, stuffing his maw with treats. But To’ak expects you to act like the former instead of the latter. So I restrained myself and slowed down a little bit in this instance to savor the nuances of the bar.

Trying chocolate across different vintages, the flavor and texture of each year is actually quite distinct, from the floral and nutty 2015 to the 2017 that has more pronounced red berry notes. Though my favorite bars were the cask finished ones. I leaned toward the Sauternes, where you get the hint of the extracted fruitiness and residual sugar of the sweet wine. There are also bourbon, sherry and tequila casks, among others. So if you’re a chocoholic who’s able to suppress your inner Üter enough to savor a high-quality bar, you should get some To’ak.

