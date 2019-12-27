Robb Recommends: The Pans Worthy of Michelin 3-Star Kitchens

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

I’m not really in the market for budget cookware, myself. I’ve bought cheap pans in the past only to regret it soon after as they clutter up my kitchen going unused because of inferior finishes or poor heat transfer. They really aren’t worth it.

So I’ve been a little skeptical of this new wave of direct-to-consumer cookware brands like Made In that promise quality at a price point lower than the likes of All-Clad or Demeyere. However, the exacting teams behind Michelin three-star Alinea and Le Bernardin were impressed enough by Made In’s quality that they invested in the company and then swapped out all the cookware in their kitchens for Made In.

My first venture into Made In has been its carbon steel line. Carbon steel isn’t as common in home kitchens in the States as it is in France, where Made In’s carbon steel pans are manufactured. You’re more likely to have stainless steel and cast iron in your arsenal. The carbon steel is a little more finicky than stainless, b/c it doesn’t love being exposed to acid for long periods of time (don’t simmer a tomato sauce in them) and they require upkeep not dissimilar from cast iron (avoid using soap so you don’t strip away the seasoning). However, when treated well carbon steel can be quite nonstick, is lighter than cast iron and conducts heat really well.

When cooking with the carbon steel wok I really appreciated the high heat I could subject it to and transfer to my food. It was also light and easy to handle, making it easier to toss the food in the pan. For instance, when making fried rice, the pan got ripping hot, yet when it came to throwing some egg into the mix, it didn’t adhere to the surface. And, like each time I’ve used the pan, it cleaned up pretty easily.

