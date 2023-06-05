Robb Report Ultimate Gift: An Exclusive All-Access Pass To One of America’s Best Barbecue Festivals

One of the nation’s best barbecue bashes is back and Robb Report has an exclusive, all-access VIP pass that’s never been offered before.

Southern Smoke will once again bring some of the biggest names in food from around the country together in Houston this October for a weekend of outstanding eats for a good cause. The festival, co-founded by award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, is a showcase for acclaimed pitmasters like Aaron Franklin and Matt Horn as well as award-winning chefs including Ashley Christensen and Chris Bianco. And to date, the Southern Smoke Foundation has raised more than $10.5 million to help food and beverage professionals in need with an emergency relief fund and mental health resources.

The main event will be held this year on Saturday, October 14 in Downtown Houston with more than 40 culinary heavyweights serving delicious food while accompanied by live music. They’ll be joined by leading beer, wine, and spirits producers that will provide the refreshments. The night before, at a more intimate event at the Four Seasons Houston, an all-star collection of chefs will host Respect the Rosé, a multi-course dinner paired with Rosé wines from a handpicked collection of wineries. Tickets are available to each event now, but with the Robb Report x Southern Smoke Golden Ticket you’ll get perks and backstage access that the festival has never offered before.

Southern Smoke brings together some of America’s best chefs for a weekend. Ken Goodman

The Southern Smoke Golden Ticket Includes:

Suite at the Four Seasons and access to Chris Shepherd’s whiskey locker

Personal concierge that will guide you throughout the whole weekend

Lexus for you to drive for the weekend

An invite to the Chefs Welcome Party where the chefs gather for food and drinks at the Four Seasons Pool (Friday, October 13)

Seats at Respect the Rosé opening dinner featuring dishes by acclaimed chefs Sarah Grueneberg, Ryan Prewitt, Stephen Stryjewski, Michael Hudman, Andy Hudman, Jason Stanhope, and Rebecca Masson, as well as access to hang out with the chefs in the kitchen (Friday, October 13)

A pair of custom aprons from the Respect the Rosé dinner

Early-access VIP tickets to the festival with special admittance to the pre-shift gathering of the chefs (Saturday, October 14)

Skip to the front of the line at Franklin Barbecue with Chris Shepherd

The same welcome bag the chefs receive filled with swag (can be shipped ahead of time)

Bottle of Southern Smoke’s private label of Maker’s Mark

Care package from Alaska Seafood

The Golden Ticket will allow access for two people for all the above experiences. It’s available now until sold. $50,000

Email giftguide@robbreport.com for more details.

