The Robb Report Ultimate Host’s Guide

‘Tis the season to be jolly—and to host a lot of dinners, parties, and all manner of festive get-togethers. Robb Report’s annual Host’s Guide provides the ultimate overview of the spirits you should be serving, the wines you need to walk through the door with, and the cheeses that are sure to please—and that’s just to get started. Consider this your guide on how to eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season. The half-dozen stories below should get you a serious leg up on holiday planning.

The Host’s Comprehensive Guide to Spirits

To keep your nearest and dearest buzzing from start to finish at your next dinner party, pair each course with some of Robb Report’s finest recommendations. Start out by serving white wine or French liqueur alongside the aperitifs, and then opt for gin, bourbon, or tequila with the main course. A 21-year-old rum or 12-year-old single-malt Scotch whisky will help guarantee a satisfying end to the occasion.

4 Cocktail Recipes from America’s Top Bartenders

Master mixologists at some of America’s top bars are elevating craft cocktail creation in innovative and unusual ways. From an L.A. twist on Peru’s Pisco Sour to an old-fashioned that is served smoking, find out how to prepare four unique libations that will leave your guests clamoring for more.

America’s Best Chefs Share Their Holiday Meal Traditions

Ever wondered what your favorite chef makes for the holidays? From Marc Forgione of an eponymous restaurant in New York to Stephanie Izard of Chicago’s Girl & the Goat restaurant, five top chefs share the items they plan to serve guests and family this holiday season. (Hint: Fried pork shanks with spicy Korean barbecue sauce, Pacific Northwest oysters, and coconut pecan cake are all on the menu.)

The Host’s Guide to Champagne for the Holidays

A holiday party or New Year’s Eve toast is not complete without a glass of Champagne. Here are the seven bottles you should be pouring this winter (as well as the accessories that show it off best, from silver buckets to crystal to coasters).

Try to Entertain Like the French

The French have long set the bar for entertaining. Stephanie Watine Arnault, niece of the LVMH chairman and CEO, Bernald Arnault, founded Clos 19 to offer one-of-a-kind cultural immersions. One such immersion teaches would-be hosts how to throw a party from a distinctly French perspective, from proper etiquette to table settings.

These Wines Let You Bring the Party with You

Knowing which wine to walk through the door with will instantly make you the life of the party. Consider this your field guide on all things wine, from what to bring to a black-tie dinner to what to serve when you’re hosting Christmas dinner.

