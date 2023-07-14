One of Italy’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Is Opening in New York City

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in New York, it seems, also do as the Romans do.

The first international outpost of the Roman restaurant Roscioli opened in New York’s Soho neighborhood this week. With a tasting-menu spot downstairs and a salumeria upstairs (which will open later this summer), it offers Gothamites both an upscale and more casual place to dine on pastas and seasonal dishes and indulge in wine.

“We want people to understand that the quality of our products will never be compromised,” the Roscioli family said in a statement. “We love the idea that people will feel comfortable to share—conversation, food—and to create some sort of community here. Wine without a story behind it, is just fruit juice with alcohol.”

Roscioli first began as a bakery all the way back in 1972, becoming known for its pizza bianca and pizza rosso. That location was followed by a salumeria serving salami, cheese, and other delicacies, and then a restaurant and wine bar with nightly tastings. Those two latter locations, in particular, have inspired the bi-level New York City outpost.

Downstairs, which is now open for dinner, you’re treated to a four-course menu with wine pairings, with the kitchen led by the chef Tommaso Fratini in collaboration with Aaron Lirette. Seasonal dishes might include a summer panzanella made with fresh Calabrian and semi-dried cherry tomatoes in oil delivered from Puglia. And visiting producers may pop in to open a new wheel of cheese or slice prosciutto tableside.

Upstairs, the deli and wine bar will spotlight items like meats, cheeses, smoked fish, and caviar. Classic pasta dishes like carbonara and cacio e pepe can be accompanied by smaller plates such as mozzarella-filled rice balls and meatballs with tomato sauce and aged ricotta. The wine list is just as important as the food, with wine director Kenneth Crum and Alessandro Pepe, a partner in the Roman restaurant, curating a selection of labels from around the world.

The whole experience—whether you opt for the full-on tasting menu or the more casual wine bar—is meant to bring a little taste of Italy stateside.

