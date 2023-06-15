Sartiano’s, N.Y.C.’s Newest Italian Restaurant, Is an Ode to Red Sauce

Zero Bond is one of the hottest members’ clubs in New York City, but non-insiders can get a little taste—literally—of founder Scott Sartiano’s lifestyle.

The hospitality impresario (also of Darling) has opened Sartiano’s in the former Mercer Kitchen space, alongside the James Beard winner Alfred Portale (serving as culinary director) and the executive chef Chris Lewnes. Inspired by Sartiano’s family roots in Naples, the upscale red-sauce joint is plating Italian classics with New York flair.

“For years I’ve envisioned opening a restaurant that captures the essence of my family’s journey across Italy and the United States; and when the Mercer Kitchen space became available, it seemed like fate,” Sartiano said in a statement. “I am thrilled to occupy this historic New York City space, and share my family’s culinary story with all who step through our doors.”

Lasagna Teddy Wolff

Portale’s menu for the restaurant includes many of the dishes diners associate with Italian food, from focaccia to lasagna to chicken Parmesan. But the ingredients are top-tier and the preparations aren’t always the most traditional. That lasagna, for example, is a white version, with 12 sheets of homemade pasta layered with wild mushrooms and black truffle.

There’s also an emphasis on prime cuts of steak, with personal options as well as mega-portions like the 36-ounce olive-fed Wagyu porterhouse, a unique cut exclusive to Sartiano’s that’ll set you back $425. And of course there are cannolis, but in true Sartiano style, here they’re filled with caviar and mascarpone.

“Our aim was to craft a menu that presents Italian cuisine through a contemporary lens, while maintaining a sense of familiarity,” Portale said in a statement. “Through the meticulous selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients, we have curated a culinary experience that ignites nostalgic emotions, all while offering elevated and innovative flavors.”

The bar Teddy Wolff

The beverage program, meanwhile, is focused on Italian wine, with labels from Tuscany, Piedmont, Campania, and Puglia. Cocktail lovers will find both classic and modern drinks, with non-alcoholic options for those staying away from booze.

Inside, you’ll feel like you’ve been whisked away to the Italian coast, with touches of blue throughout the space and in the staff’s custom sharkskin suits, designed by Michael Andrews Bespoke. You can opt to cozy up at the 20-foot bar, lounge in a banquette with a view of the open kitchen, or dine communally at a large table with seating for 10. Whichever route you choose, given Scott Sartiano’s reputation, it’s likely you’ll be in the midst of N.Y.C.’s latest hot spot.

Click here to see all the images of Sartiano’s.

Culinary Masters 2023

Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information on Robb Report experiences, visit RR1.