Inside the Ritz-Carlton’s New Argentine-Inspired Steakhouse in LA

Los Angeles’s Ritz-Carlton is embarking on a Pan-American culinary journey—and thankfully that includes a trip to beef-loving Argentina.

The hotel has debuted its newest dining concept, Sendero, from chef Kevin Luzande (formerly of Cabo’s Acre). Situated on the 24th floor, the four different restaurants and bars represent Luzande’s journey through the cuisine and culture of the Pan-American Highway, stretching from North America to South America.

“Each concept’s menu is inspired by culinary discoveries that have stayed with me throughout my career, from regional specialties to rare delicacies,” he said in a statement. “Sendero is an invitation to travel along the Pan-American Highway as I did, returning for a new experience each time.”

Seven Seas Cataplana from Corteza Katrina Frederick

To start, the Ritz has opened just two of the four spots, Leña and Corteza. At the former, Luzande is inspired by Argentine steakhouses and will celebrate beef in all its forms: Wagyu carpaccio comes accompanied by black truffle arancini; a Wagyu double tomahawk is carved tableside; and the heart of the menu is cuts of meat like a prime porterhouse and a Wagyu bone-in ribeye. Despite the carnivorous slant, Leña will still serve up dishes that even the less meat-obsessed will enjoy, such as luxurious seafood platters and the Argentine classic provoleta (a grilled Provolone-style cheese).

At Corteza, you’ll find a more seafood-forward menu. Mexican and Peruvian ceviches use uni, Hokkaido scallops and deep-sea cardinal prawns, while a rich Portuguese stew combines octopus, littleneck clams, shrimp and striped bass in a luscious chorizo broth. You can balance the ocean-dwelling dishes with duck-filled arepas or a mushroom tamal. Or, you can double-down on the fish with aged sea bream zarandeado served alongside nixtamal tortillas.

Still to come are Agave Library (slated to open next month) and Volante (later this year). At Agave Library, Luzande will curate a tasting menu to complement an agave-based spirit brand that will change each quarter. And Volante will be an intimate, eight-seat chef’s counter where he will flex his more conceptual muscles.

The interior of Leña Don Riddle

While the four restaurants distinguish themselves via their menus, the desserts, beverage program and design unite them under the Sendero umbrella. Luzande has worked with the executive pastry chef Francois Behuet on sweets that marry French technique with Latin American flavors. The Día de los Muertos is a white chocolate skull filled with milk chocolate mousse and passionfruit, while the Chocoflan layers chocolate sponge, coffee custard and espresso mascarpone.

The drinks, meanwhile, will use Latin American ingredients like palo santo, and wines will mostly be South American and Californian vintages. Tying together the edible with the visual, all of the spaces include artifacts from various Pan-American Highway countries, like Mexican and Oaxacan pottery and custom Argentine millwork.

Click here to see all the images of Sendero.