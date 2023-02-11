This Bonkers $250,000 Valentine’s Day Dessert Comes With a Diamond Ring by Lorraine Schwartz

Is there anything that could make a delicious cup of hot chocolate better? At one New York City restaurant, the answer is jewelry.

On Valentine’s Day, Serendipty3 will offer an ultra-sweet partnership with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. Dubbed the “Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate”, the treat will be icy in more ways than one.

The concoction will be served in the restaurant’s signature goblet adorned, which is with Austrian crystals and produced by jewelry designer Kellie DeFries also known as the “Crystal Ninja.” The frozen hot chocolate itself is made from a blend of 14 exotic cocoas and is finished with whipped cream—and a dusting of edible diamond glitter and 23-karat-gold covered chocolate shavings. You’ll also get gold straws to enjoy the treat. But the piece de resistance might be the ring that the dessert comes with: an 18-karat white gold band set with both a 0.69-carat fancy pink heart-shaped diamond and a 0.77-carat light blue pear-shaped diamond.

“As big lovers of Lorraine Schwartz, we were thrilled to get to work with her on this special Valentine’s Day Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate featuring some of her gorgeous pieces,” said chef Joe Calderone, creative director at Serendipity3, in a statement. “The dessert is over-the-top in all the right ways and we know our Serendipity3 customers are absolutely going to love it.”

The restaurant is no stranger to opulent treats: It holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive french fries, which it made by blanching its julienned potatoes in Dom Perignon Champagne, frying them in pure goose fat and then topping them with shaved truffle pieces and 23-karat edible gold dust. Each serving set diners back $200.

Of course, that’s small change compared to the ultra-limited new frozen hot chocolate. The special treat is only available at the Midtown East location on February 14 to the tune of $250,000—and the restaurant has confirmed that there is only one ring to give away. Better hurry and make those reservations.