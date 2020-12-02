Quantcast
RR One

Singapore Just Became the First Country to Approve Lab-Grown Meat Products

The city-state has granted San Francisco-based Eat Just permission to sell its “cultured chicken” for use in nuggets.

Eat Just Inc.'s culture chicken Eat Just

It’s no secret that plant-based “meat” has taken off in recent years, but meat created in a laboratory? That will soon be a reality, too—at least in one Southeast Asian country.

Singapore has just become the first country to approve the sale of lab-grown meat, according to the New York Times. The city-state’s government has granted San Francisco-based Eat Just Inc. permission to start selling its “cultured chicken” to the eating public on the island.

Related Stories

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has cleared the startup’s cultured meat for use as an ingredient in chicken nuggets. Those nuggets will be sold in an unnamed restaurant “soon enough to begin making a reservation,” the Eat Just’s co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick told the newspaper. The company says it’s already focused on expansion, too, with plans to start selling the lab-grown meat in other stores and restaurants in the country. As for the lab-grown chicken’s price, the company previously said it could cost as much as $50 per nugget, but now says it will be priced the same as premium meat at other restaurants.

Chicken nuggets made with Eat Just's lab-grown meat

Chicken nuggets made with Eat Just Inc.’s lab-grown meat  Eat Just

Eat Just’s meat is created by running culture chicken cells through a bio reactor, according to CNN. The resulting chicken, which will be sold under the GOOD Meat brand, is reportedly high in protein and a rich source of minerals. While there has previously been skepticism surrounding lab-grown meat, the company hopes that the SFA’s approval will spur other countries to do the same.

“This is a historic moment in the food system,” Tetrick told the network. “We’ve been eating meat for thousands of years, and every time we’ve eaten meat we’ve had to kill an animal — until now.”

The startup’s next target is the west. Eat Just hopes to expand the sale of its chicken, as well as cultured beef, to the US and Western Europe in the near future. It already sells other non-animal products, including the mung bean-based Just Egg and vegan mayonnaise, in the US.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Dining

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

2 for 1 gift offer. Ends soon!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad