America’s Best Chefs Share Their Holiday Meal Traditions

For chefs, the holidays are a time to get out of their work kitchens and into their kitchens at home. And like so many Americans, what they cook during the holidays expresses the flavors and techniques that evoke meals past and make their regions distinct. Robb Report asked five of our favorite chefs around the country to share the traditional dishes they make while hosting friends and family. From the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South, these culinary masters reveal what inspired the recipes and why they turn to them again and again when reveling in the joys of the season.