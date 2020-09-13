These High-Octane Espresso Machines Are Inspired by the World’s Fastest Automobiles

Grabbing a quick coffee takes on a new meaning when it’s dispensed by an espresso maker inspired by Porsche’s final air-cooled flat-six engine.

The newest creation from South Africa-based Super Veloce, the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition is an homage to the six-cylinder that powered the 993-generation Porsche 911, produced from 1994 through 1998. Tipping the scale at 47 pounds and requiring 15 inches of counter space, the machine is handcrafted using aerospace-grade materials, including surgical stainless steel, titanium and carbon fiber, and mimics the engine with its top-mounted cooling fan and six stylized air intakes.