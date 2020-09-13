Quantcast
These High-Octane Espresso Machines Are Inspired by the World’s Fastest Automobiles

Your morning cuppa has never been so sleek.

Super Veloce Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition Courtesy of Super Veloce

Grabbing a quick coffee takes on a new meaning when it’s dispensed by an espresso maker inspired by Porsche’s final air-cooled flat-six engine.

The newest creation from South Africa-based Super Veloce, the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition is an homage to the six-cylinder that powered the 993-generation Porsche 911, produced from 1994 through 1998. Tipping the scale at 47 pounds and requiring 15 inches of counter space, the machine is handcrafted using aerospace-grade materials, including surgical stainless steel, titanium and carbon fiber, and mimics the engine with its top-mounted cooling fan and six stylized air intakes.

Fittingly, only 993 examples are being offered, each priced at roughly $11,900. Of course, you’ll also want a set of the titanium espresso cups—in matching black or racy red—to complete the power train.

Three more auto-inspired caffeine dispensers:

Super Veloce Aurum 18CT

Super Veloce Aurum 18CT

Courtesy of Super Veloce

The Super Veloce’s RS Black Edition costs more than some pre-owned Porsche Boxsters, but the company’s flagship model is the $51,700 Aurum 18CT. A tribute to 1990s-era Formula 1 V-12 race engines, it has 18-karat-gold cam covers, a titanium 12-cylinder block and a black baseplate crafted from hand-laid carbon fiber.

Kees van der Westen Speedster

Kees van der Westen Speedster

Courtesy of Kees van der Westen

Taking design cues from the golden age of hot rods, Dutch coffee-machine specialist Kees van der Westen will happily build you one of its retro-style Speedster espresso brewers in stainless steel. Featuring two independent boilers with separate temperature controls, the appliance can be optioned with milled side panels. Price available on request.

La Marzocco Linea Mini

La Marzocco Linea Mini

Courtesy of La Marzocco

With its rosso-colored body panels and shiny gauges, the La Marzocco Linea Mini (starting at $5,400) is like the Ferrari of espresso machines. Classic lines are paired with the latest tech courtesy of the newly introduced La Marzocco app, which allows you to control many of its functions via phone—just not from behind the wheel of your actual Prancing Horse, please.

