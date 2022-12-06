A Set of Sub-Primal-Cut Dry-Aged Beef

For the Flannerys, whole-animal butchery has long been a family affair. The clan’s San Rafael, Calif.-based meat-purveyor business started with Bryan’s Quality Meats, a now-iconic Bay Area shop founded by Bryan Flannery Sr. in 1963 and still run by two of his sons. A third, Bryan Jr., and granddaughter Katie also dole out high-quality, dry-aged cuts of USDA Prime Holstein beef to Michelin-star restaurants and directly to consumers via an e-commerce site, Flannery Beef.

Now, for Robb Report readers, Flannery Beef has reserved a selection of its most valuable meats—cuts from the rib, short loin and tenderloin—to be dry-aged and trimmed specifically to your palate. Bryan Jr. will be on speed dial, working one-on-one with the recipient to personalize the 40 pounds of sub-primals (whole muscle groups) that will be shipped directly to your favorite carnivore’s door—or your own. From $1,950 for a set of three custom-aged and -cut sub-primals

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.