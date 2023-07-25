New York’s Michelin-Starred Sushi Ginza Onodera Is Closing

New York’s sushi scene is losing one of its stalwarts.

Sushi Ginza Onodera, the Michelin one-star Midtown restaurant, will have its last day of service on August 19. First opened in May 2016, the Tokyo import was awarded its first Michelin star in 2017, and it maintained its status every year since.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support over the years,” the restaurant wrote in a note to its customers. “We are deeply honored to have had the opportunity to serve you and the wonderful community of New York for a fulfilling seven years.”

When Sushi Ginza Onodera debuted in New York, it was at the height of the omakase trend. Featuring fresh fish imported from Japan, these restaurants were able to charge eye-popping prices for their ever-changing, multicourse menus. At Sushi Ginza Onodera, the signature omakase costs $450 for dinner (six appetizers, 10 pieces of nigiri, tamago, miso soup, and dessert), while lunch runs from $130 for 10 pieces of fish to $250 for 15 pieces. And the restaurant became well known for serving particularly expensive cuts of seafood, such as from the $275,000 bluefin tuna it bought during the ceremonial first auction of the year at Tokyo’s famed Toyosu fish market.

The restaurant’s sushi counter Sushi Ginza Onodera NY

Since the restaurant opened, though, “the New York dining scene, particularly the sushi omakase scene, has undergone significant transformations,” Yoko Yamaguchi, the general manager, told New York magazine’s Grub Street via a representative. That doesn’t mean Sushi Ginza Onodera won’t try to find some way to adapt, however: While the current location will close next month, the restaurant said in its letter that it is considering relocating and reopening in the future.

“We have shared countless memories together and are proud to have become one of the icons of the sushi scene in New York,” the restaurant wrote.

Fans of Sushi Ginza Onodera still have a handful of locations they can visit, although none are located on the East Coast: The chain’s original Tokyo location is still open, as are outposts in Shanghai, Honolulu, and Los Angeles. And while the New York closure marks the end of an era, the city surely isn’t lacking in pricey omakase spots.

