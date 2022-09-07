Michelin Two-Star Pavillon Is Creating the Menu For Swiss Air’s Premium Cabins This Fall

Getting a table at the Michelin two-star Pavillon at Zurich’s Baur au Lac hotel can be difficult. But there’s now a way to bypass that problem.

When flying first class or business class on Swiss International Air Lines, you’ll be able to partake in meals created by Pavillon’s chef Laurent Eperon and sous chef Maximillian Müller. The dishes, which are the furthest things from stereotypical airline food, will be served on long-haul flights through November 30.

In first class, the menu is truly decadent. For your first course, you’ll be able to choose among lobster tail and bisque mousse with celery, radish and yuzu; Pavillon’s signature bouillabaisse with pulled cod, mussels and dill oil; and a seasonal Waldorf salad with celery, apple and toasted walnuts. Main dishes include venison entrecôte with black-trumpet coating and peppercorn sauce; John Dory fillet with smoked sturgeon beurre blanc; and roasted cauliflower with a curry sauce, chickpeas, quinoa and dates. A selection of Zurich cheeses will be offered before your dessert of golden lavender honey mousse with salted almonds and fior di latte ice cream or chocolate and chestnut cake with poached pear and Turicum gin ice cream.

Moving to business class, the options are a bit more limited—but certainly no less mouthwatering. The featured starters are Mediterranean octopus terrine with grapefruit vinaigrette and a pumpkin, apple and kale salad with beetroot hummus. Mains offer a choice of beef tenderloin with stroganoff sauce, potato gratin and braised Swiss chard; pikeperch fillet with Durban curry sauce, sweet potatoes with kohlrabi, romanesco and sugar snap peas; or sliced seitan with mushroom sauce, baked rösti, broccoli and carrots. And dessert is a similar Zurich cheese selection followed by an apricot dacquoise cake with almonds and lemon verbena Chantilly. Of course, Swiss chocolates are also up for the taking.

In the Michelin Guide, Pavillon’s on-the-ground location is lauded for its beautiful country views. But being able to enjoy the restaurant’s cuisine while flying high above the clouds might very well have those beat.

WATCH

Culinary Masters

Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information, visit RR1.