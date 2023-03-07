One of the World’s Best Pastry Chefs Has Opened His First French Brasserie in Miami

The pastry chef Antonio Bachour has long been known for his elegant desserts. But he’s ready to break out of just the sweet and and explore the savory side of his culinary talent as well.

Tablé, located in Miami’s Design District, is Bachour’s take on the classic French brasserie. Here, alongside the breads and desserts he’s become associated with, the kitchen is churning out breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. You’ll find standbys such as beef tartare and escargot, as well as more modern dishes like croissant sandwiches and lobster frites.

“Tablé is a restaurant in sync with this time and this place,” Bachour said in a statement. “Classic technique and French flavors and textures have been a huge part of my career and helped build my reputation. Tablé is an evolution of that for me which brings something truly special to Miami, which is now a serious ‘food city’ in its own right.”

Scallop and caviar ceviche Tablé by Bachour

Located in a former Prada showroom, the restaurant is a sleek, modern space featuring minimalist décor and lush greenery. While you enjoy breakfast of scrambled eggs on toasted challah with bacon jam and black truffle, you can watch the artists at work in the glass-enclosed bakery and pastry studio. The goodies they’re creating are also on offer in the adjoining café, where you can grab a coffee and croissant to go.

For lunch, Bachour is serving up plates like salt cod frites, lobster flatbread with Stracciatella and bacon and barbecue pork sandwiches. Many of the daytime dishes show up on the dinner menu as well, although a few heartier plates have also been thrown into the mix. Uni and caviar taglioni is one particularly luxe option, while parties of two can share a whole chicken or the $195 cote de boeuf.

Coffee creme brulee Tablé by Bachour

“Tablé brings together the many things I have learned over the course of my career,” Bachour said. “What it will not be is an upscale version of what I am known for. Tablé has its own identity with a full bar featuring creative and classic libations, a carefully curated wine program, beautifully rendered modern but soulful food and, naturally, the caliber of desserts we are known for.”

Those desserts run the gamut from Camembert cheesecake to coffee creme brulee. And they certainly make for a sweet ending to your meal at Tablé.

