The Nightlife Group Celebs Love Is Opening 5 New Restaurants, Bars and Clubs in NYC

The Lower East Side is about to get a whole lot livelier: Tao Group Hospitality is preparing to open five new venues in the area, spanning from restaurants to bars to full-on nightclubs.

Opening in late October or November, the spots will be located in the forthcoming Moxy hotel, Page Six reported on Monday. They include the modern Japanese restaurant Sake No Hana, the Highlight Room rooftop lounge, the Silver Lining piano lounge, the Fix lobby cafe/bar and the nightclub Loosie’s.

“Downtown New York City has always been known as a crossroads of entertainment and as an incubator for creatives,” Noah Tepperberg, the CEO of Tao Group, told Page Six. “Our newest offering stays true to that reputation by bringing together five unique restaurants and nightlife venues under one roof.”

Tao Group, which is behind a number of celebrity hot spots, including Tao, Marquee and Cathédrale, will be bringing some of the high energy it’s known for to its new ventures. A source told Page Six that Loosie’s in particular will have a vibe “reminiscent of the clubs in the ’90s and early 2000s.” The Silver Lining, meanwhile, will be an intimate cocktail lounge serving creative drinks that you can sip along long velvet banquettes. And you can take the elevator 16 stories up to the Highlight Room, which will offer stunning views of the New York skyline.

In terms of food, Sake No Hana will serve up izakaya dishes in a dramatic space. And the Fix will offer all-day fare alongside coffee and drinks, which you might decide to enjoy over the Ms. Pac-Man table.

The Moxy Lower East Side, which will sit at the intersection of Broome and Bowery Streets, is currently under construction and will hold 303 guest rooms when it opens. While many guests will likely want to explore all that New York has to offer, they also won’t have to go too far to experience the city’s food, drinks and nightlife.

A night out followed by just a quick elevator ride to your bed? It doesn’t get much better than that.

