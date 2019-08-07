Why Pay $6 for Iced Coffee? These 7 Machines Make Coffee-House Quality Cold Brew

Iced coffee season used to have a very clear demarcation: The day you swapped out your paper for plastic (cup) and your steamed milk for chilled. Usually this laid-back, low-fuss changeover coincides with the warming of the weather. But with the spread of high-octane and flavorful variants such as cold brew—coffee made through a process that involves steeping grounds in cold water—it’s easy to let the season last all year. Besides, as hot coffee has become more luxe, it’s about time iced coffee catch up. And if you craft your chilled coffee at home, with one of these seven handsome appliances, you no longer have to wonder if the barista just made your drink from yesterday’s hot stuff. We’d recommend switching to a reusable cup.